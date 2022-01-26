Nearly $21 million going toward local transportation projects

METRO EAST (WMBD) — Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the second round of state funding supporting Central Illinois transportation projects.
Locally, the second round of funding allocated a total of $20,949,891 for Central Illinois transportation projects.
Projects include:
|Agency
|Project Description
|Project Type
|Rural/Urban
|State Funding Amount
|IDOT District
|Greater Peoria MTD Urban
|New Facility Construction and Renovation
|Facility
|Urban
|$8,000,000
|4
|Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System
|Electric Buses
|Vehicles
|Urban
|$8,000,000
|5
|Greater Peoria MTD Urban
|Transit Center Site Improvements
|Other
|Urban
|$3,000,000
|4
|Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System
|In-ground Maintenance Lifts
|Facility
|Urban
|$360,000
|5
|McLean County
|Chenoa Facility Upgrade
|Facility
|Rural
|$900,000
|5
|Tazewell County
|Vehicle Replacement
|Vehicles
|Rural
|$189,891
|4
|City of Galesburg
|Dispatching Upgrade
|Technology
|Rural
|$100,000
|4
|McLean County
|Chenoa Bus Storage
|Facility
|Rural
|$400,000
|5
The funding is part of Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois initiative, which will invest $33.2 billion over the course of six years into the state’s transportation system.
That effort includes purchasing new vehicles, constructing bus shelters, stations, and maintenance facilities, as well as increasing the number of transportation options available to communities downstate, and promoting a better quality of life.
“When the General Assembly and I crafted the most robust infrastructure plan in Illinois history, our vision wasn’t limited to simply updating highways, rails, and bridges. We saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state through every mode of transportation,” Pritzker said.