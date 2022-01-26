Nearly $21 million going toward local transportation projects

METRO EAST (WMBD) — Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the second round of state funding supporting Central Illinois transportation projects.

Locally, the second round of funding allocated a total of $20,949,891 for Central Illinois transportation projects.

Projects include:

AgencyProject DescriptionProject TypeRural/UrbanState Funding AmountIDOT District
Greater Peoria MTD UrbanNew Facility Construction and RenovationFacilityUrban$8,000,0004
Bloomington-Normal Public Transit SystemElectric BusesVehiclesUrban$8,000,0005
Greater Peoria MTD UrbanTransit Center Site ImprovementsOtherUrban$3,000,0004
Bloomington-Normal Public Transit SystemIn-ground Maintenance LiftsFacilityUrban$360,0005
McLean CountyChenoa Facility UpgradeFacilityRural$900,0005
Tazewell CountyVehicle ReplacementVehiclesRural$189,8914
City of GalesburgDispatching UpgradeTechnologyRural$100,0004
McLean CountyChenoa Bus StorageFacilityRural$400,0005

The funding is part of Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois initiative, which will invest $33.2 billion over the course of six years into the state’s transportation system.

That effort includes purchasing new vehicles, constructing bus shelters, stations, and maintenance facilities, as well as increasing the number of transportation options available to communities downstate, and promoting a better quality of life.

“When the General Assembly and I crafted the most robust infrastructure plan in Illinois history, our vision wasn’t limited to simply updating highways, rails, and bridges. We saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state through every mode of transportation,” Pritzker said.

