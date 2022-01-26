Nearly $21 million going toward local transportation projects

METRO EAST (WMBD) — Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the second round of state funding supporting Central Illinois transportation projects.

Locally, the second round of funding allocated a total of $20,949,891 for Central Illinois transportation projects.

Projects include:

Agency Project Description Project Type Rural/Urban State Funding Amount IDOT District Greater Peoria MTD Urban New Facility Construction and Renovation Facility Urban $8,000,000 4 Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System Electric Buses Vehicles Urban $8,000,000 5 Greater Peoria MTD Urban Transit Center Site Improvements Other Urban $3,000,000 4 Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System In-ground Maintenance Lifts Facility Urban $360,000 5 McLean County Chenoa Facility Upgrade Facility Rural $900,000 5 Tazewell County Vehicle Replacement Vehicles Rural $189,891 4 City of Galesburg Dispatching Upgrade Technology Rural $100,000 4 McLean County Chenoa Bus Storage Facility Rural $400,000 5

The funding is part of Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois initiative, which will invest $33.2 billion over the course of six years into the state’s transportation system.

That effort includes purchasing new vehicles, constructing bus shelters, stations, and maintenance facilities, as well as increasing the number of transportation options available to communities downstate, and promoting a better quality of life.

“When the General Assembly and I crafted the most robust infrastructure plan in Illinois history, our vision wasn’t limited to simply updating highways, rails, and bridges. We saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state through every mode of transportation,” Pritzker said.