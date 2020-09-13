Nearly 3,000 Ameren customers without power in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many members of Peoria’s East Bluff lost power Saturday night.

As of 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Ameren is reporting 2,803 customers are without service.

A report was made near Forrest Hill and Wisconsin where 1,849 customers are without service. The report says the cause is “wire damage.”

As of 9:19, Ameren reported the power should be back on by 10:00 p.m.

Other reports were filed at McClure and Knoxville and around Loucks and University Street.

