Nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County in last week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 62 new cases since Sept. 21, and a total of 394 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 21,744.

At this time, 480 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 20,979 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 477,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.6% through Sept. 21.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 28.

There have been 255 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This total includes two additional deaths: one female in her 50s and one male in his 60s, neither associated with long-term care.

According to the CDC Data Tracker CDC COVID Data Tracker McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (273.44 per 100,000) of COVID-19 (data as of Tuesday, Sept. 21).

Approximately 184,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 53.64% of the population are fully vaccinated. 54.67% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated residents by age category are as follows: