Nearly 4,000 reservation inquiries ahead of Sankoty Lakes Resort & Retreat opening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat in Spring Bay is opening soon.

It’s one of local developer Kim Blickenstaff’s latest projects, turning 200 acres into a getaway destination.

“That chance to have an urban environment, with that outdoor setting, I just think this makes it an ideal place,” said Blickenstaff.

Blickenstaff said despite some delays from the pandemic, work and progress has continued.

He said there have already been nearly 4,000 inquiries for reservations and plans to bring nearly 50 new part-time jobs to the area.

“There’s just a huge demand for outdoor activities now, outdoor restaurants, that sort of thing. It’s exciting to see, and I think we’re going to be attracting people here for jobs,” said Blickenstaff.

RV sites will be opening Sept. 1, with tent sites following shortly after. The lodge is set to open in October.

Blickenstaff is also renovating the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Peoria. The project is also expected to be completed in October.

