Nearly 80 COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials Saturday announced three additional COVID-19 cases in Peoria County, bringing the total to 41.

Peoria City/County Health Department spokeswoman Diana Scott reports no news cases in Tazewell and Woodford Counties, keeping the totals in Tazewell at 24 and Woodford at 11.

In total, the Tri-County area has 76 cases and five deaths. In Peoria County 15 have recovered, six are hospitalized and 18 are at home isolating.

It was announced Friday that Peoria will open two COVID-19 testing sites.

The first site will open Tuesday, April 21 and will be located at 2321 N Wisconsin Ave. The hours of the clinic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The second location will open April 25 at the Peoria City/County Health Department. It will only be open on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected