Nearly 90 positive cases in McLean County

McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports 88 total confirmed cases in the area.
Saturday, the department released numbers showing of those 88 cases, 76 have recovered. One person is currently hospitalized and eight people are at home isolating.
No deaths are being reported, keeping the total at three.
