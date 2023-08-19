PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s population just grew by nearly 900 students on the annual freshman move-in day at Bradley University Saturday.

Parents packed up their students and helped them move into University Hall, also known as “U-Hall.”

There were several fraternity and sorority members who were there to help families move students into their new dorm rooms.

As parents parked in front of the dorm, they were greeted by members who were ready to carry boxes, along with anything else students brought with them.

As Maggie and Lance Branca moved in their oldest daughter Abbie, they had many emotions, but feel that she chose the right school in Bradley.

“As we drove in on 74, it kind of all hit her, and she’s like ‘this feels like home’ so it’s really great, it was awesome,” Maggie said. “I don’t mean to cry. I’m just so happy for her and I know she’ll do great things.”

Abbie is excited to get into her art major, but is anxious to live away from home for the first time.

“I’m really excited to be in the art classes because that’s going to be my major,” Abbie said. “It’s super exciting, my first time living not at home. My roommate, she’s super nice, so I’m super excited.”

One of the sorority members, Sydney Kuczero, said helping the freshmen move-in is a way for them to meet people and to get involved.

“I came in in a covid year so we didn’t really have anyone to help us with it, so I think helping giving back and everything will help them and they get to meet upper classmen as well, and people in organizations,” said Kuczero.

Classes are set to begin Wednesday at Bradley.