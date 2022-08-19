PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are thousands of job openings throughout the state, and organizations like Goodwill of Central Illinois are trying to fill those positions with hiring events.

On Friday morning, more than 20 employers in the area set up inside Peoria’s Goodwill Commons building in hopes to find more workers at the Goodwill multi-employer hiring event.

The Goodwill of Central Illinois President, Don Johnson, said the number one topic everyone is talking about is worker shortages. He said after the pandemic, people just are not returning to work.

“Hundreds of thousands of jobs opening in Central Illinois right now, so it’s time for that younger generation to come up and step up to go into these positions,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Friday’s turnout was great, but how many positions employers will be able to fill remains to be seen.