Need a vaccine? Here’s a list of this week’s clinics

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria released vaccine clinics in the Peoria area.
They include:
- Wednesday, Sept. 15: Peoria Civic Center Fulton Lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Peoria City/County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 16: Peoria City/County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 17: Peoria City/County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Peoria Civic Center Fulton Lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is also free COVID-19 testing at the Peoria Civic Center parking lot at Fulton and Monroe on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.