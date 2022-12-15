PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The need for food never stops, especially during the holiday season.

While giving back increases during the holidays, so does the need for food at your local food bank.

“We’re seeing growth throughout the whole year, but definitely at the holidays you’ll see a lot more need and a lot more people serving and volunteering. Not just time and money, but food,” said Kyle Morr, operation manager for the Midwest Food Bank.

At the Midwest Food Bank, more than 340 agencies are served between the Quad Cities, Iowa, Illinois, and even a remote partner in Kentucky. The work to fulfill those agencies needs only increases this time of year.

“There are just a lot of other things going on,” said Morr. “We have a lot more groups wanting to volunteer and come in and different holiday meal boxes and things like that create a lot more activity around the food bank, for sure.”

One of those agencies includes the St. Thomas food pantry which feeds solely Peoria Heights residents every Monday and Thursdays. One volunteer at the St. Thomas food pantry said giving back is what he enjoys most.

“It’s just such a wonderful feeling and expression to give back with some of what God has given me,” said volunteer Alan Gillett.

Of course, none of the work done at the pantries and food banks are done without the help of donors and volunteers.

“I’m blown away every month by the amount of volunteers that come in to serve and the amount of people that our partner agencies are able to then serve in their communities and provide the food to,” said Morr.

For those who want to donate time, food, or money to help others during this time of need can contact the Midwest Food Bank, or click here.