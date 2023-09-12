MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — After seeing a photo of a neglected dog, WJBC radio morning host Scott Miller is rallying the Bloomington-Normal community.

The dog’s name is Winston and he is currently at Ruby’s Rescue in the village of McLean. Miller said seeing the dog “broke his heart”. He rallied several businesses to donate 10% of their proceeds on Wednesday to help the shelter cover Winston’s medical bills.

Miller is calling it “Winston Wednesday”. He said he hopes that people will want to support not just Winston, but all animals in need of love.

“We’re going to get a lot of attention for Winston but I hope this brings more attention to the need of adopting pets all around the country, you’ve got to make sure the pet is right for you, but all they want to do is be loved and this dog clearly wasn’t loved until now,” he said.

The businesses donating to the cause are Pizza Payaa, Garlic Press, Denny’s Donuts & Bakery and Run N’ Erin’s.