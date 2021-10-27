Peoria’s Neighborhood House announces new CEO

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Neighborhood House has a new woman in charge.

The nonprofit announced its new CEO, Julie Bonar, last week.

“I feel so passionately about the mission here at the Neighborhood House, that we serve the community, and we serve them through all life stages, from our early childhood, through our meals on wheels program which serves senior citizens,” Bonar said.

Bonar said she and her husband moved to Peoria three years ago after her husband got out of the Marine Corps. Since then, she worked as a teacher at District 150’s Knoxville Center for Student Success.

“My experience really is both education as well as the nonprofit world,” she said.

She said over the Neighborhood House’s 125-year history, they have continuously adapted to the needs of the community. She said the community was hit hard by COVID and needed to adapt over the past year and a half.

As the community continues to recover, she said she is excited to work with the staff at Neighborhood House to further serve clients.

“It’s really helping people get through this time in history. Of making sure that people’s needs, their basic needs, are provided for,” said Bonar.

She said this is an incredibly exciting opportunity for her.

“I remember growing up, women pretty much were teachers or nurses or caregivers, and it’s so exciting to be able to see how far women have come, just in my lifetime,” she said. “I know my mother would be very proud to see all that I’ve accomplished. You know, being the title of CEO for an organization such as Neighborhood House.”

She said she wants to show other women they can achieve what they set their minds to.

“I just think it is really important, both as a teacher and now here in my role as CEO of Neighborhood House, to really be a positive role model to show young women all that they can achieve, that the future is theirs,” she said.