Neighborhood House canceling Toy Shop, first time in 85 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A tradition 85 years in the making has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighborhood House CEO Becky Rossman said in a press release the decision was a difficult one to make.

“Sadly, local businesses are feeling the pressure right now as well. Some are unable to provide donations or even space to collect donations as they continue to work remotely. Neighborhood House also currently lacks the space to host due to expanded food services,” she said.

The non-profit has decided to adapt a new practice, an Angel Tree, for the approximately 200 children currently enrolled in the meal program.

“We are excited to continue to provide for our local kids and families during the holiday season, but we need your help to do it,” the release states.

Rossman states they will need local families, business and organizations to adopt the children currently enrolled in their meal program to ensure the program’s success.

Those interested in learning more or adopting one of the children on the Neighborhood House Angel Tree are encouraged to contact Trevor Neff at 309-674-1131 ext. 243 or by email at: trevorn@nhpeoria.org.

