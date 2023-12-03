PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Neighborhood House in Peoria is making sure senior citizens receive gifts this holiday season.

The Santa for Seniors holiday program is an annual event held by the neighborhood house.

Sunday, the program handed out 1,000 gift bags to the elderly. Volunteers took the gift bags, loaded them into their cars, and delivered them right to the recipient’s doorstep.

Noah Palm with Neighborhood House said the people appreciate the gifts, but the interaction makes the delivery so much more meaningful.

“Some seniors don’t have the ability to connect with their family, or maybe they don’t have any family left, so this is a really great opportunity for them to get some kind of holiday cheer this season. A lot of them really appreciate the gift, but more importantly, they appreciate the conversation they get to have with people,” said Palm.

The gift bags contained a crossword puzzle, a 2024 calendar, a shoe horn, and a shower curtain.