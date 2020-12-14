Neighborhood House exceeds Angel Tree goal, receives gifts for 320 local kids in need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The giving season continues at Neighborhood House in Peoria.

In 2020, the organization canceled its Toy Shop event for the first time in 85 years. President and CEO Becky Rossman said instead, people were encouraged to adopt a family from the angel tree.

“To be able to provide a Christmas because of the generosity of the community, its just very heartwarming for all of us and it helps us keep going here at Neighborhood House,” said Rossman

She said the goal was to help all the kids in the meal delivery program and make sure families in need received gifts this year.

“A lot of the parents aren’t able to provide Christmas gifts,” said Rossman. “A lot of the families that we serve, they have to make these choices of paying rent or buying clothes or buying medicine.”

Rossman said the community stepped up to help local families in need and Neighborhood House exceeded its goal. She said in total, about 320 kids and families will receive gifts.

“The community was so generous not only were we able to do an Angel Tree for those kids, but also 100 kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters and also 65 from Central Illinois Friends,” said Rossman.

Rossman said people can continue to support Neighborhood House and donate to its Meals on Wheels program. She said food insecurity is growing and there are currently 180 seniors on the program’s waiting list.