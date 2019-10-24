Neighborhood House gives out hundreds of winter coats to Peoria community members

PEORIA, Ill. — Hundreds of people in central Illinois will be able to keep warm this winter.

The Neighborhood House in Peoria hosted its thirty-fourth annual Coat Giveaway Thursday. Families were able to sort through the racks to find coats, hats, and gloves for all ages.

Employees say the tradition is an important way to bring the community together and many walked out feeling very appreciative.

“Neighborhood House is the provider but we have volunteers, the community has stepped forward, the cutoff date was the 21st and we had 400 coats, but within the last two days we hit another 400 so just showing the outpouring of love from everyone is great,” said Trevor Neff, Community Outreach Coordinator for Neighborhood House.

Neighborhood House is hoping to top their numbers in 2020.

To learn more about how you can get involved, head here.