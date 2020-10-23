Neighborhood House gives out hundreds of winter coats to the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people in Peoria will be able to keep warm this year.

The Neighborhood House in West Peoria held its annual winter coat drive today.

People were able to sift through different coats, hats and gloves, taking anything they needed.

The community impact director at Neighborhood House, Trevor Neff, says the organization had 860 coats total. Almost all of them were donated by people in the community.

“Just to see the outpouring from our community to help the 61605 zipcode down here, it’s very important to see the outpouring of love that we have to make sure everyone is warm and taken care of this winter,” said Neff. “It feels good because the first year I started we had around 500, then last year we had around 700, so we’re growing. Hopefully, in a couple of years, we can get 1,000 people served.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected