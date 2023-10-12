EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It was a hoot and a half at Paradice’s hotel ballroom for the Saddle Up fundraiser hosted by Neighborhood House.

Thursday’s event included live music, a selfie booth, a silent auction, a bar, and WMBD’s own Rebecca Brumfield as master of ceremonies.

Neighborhood House is a local charity that has been active in Peoria for 127 years now. For Julie Bonar, the President and CEO of Neighborhood House, hosting events like these are critical to the many programs the organization is responsible for.

“We definitely need to keep having events like this so that we can help continue to fund our programs,” said Bonar.

Local programs that Neighborhood House is involved in include Meals on Wheels, a youth afterschool day camp, adult literacy programs, and a food pantry.

Their efforts do not go unnoticed, last year Meals on Wheels served over 200,000 meals to seniors in the community.

Bonar believes the charity has adapted to the changing needs of the community over its 127-year history, but also emphasizes the core goal is to empower the citizens of Peoria.

She continued, “Although we have a very long mission, I like to say it goes down to three things. ‘Feed, educate, and empower.'”

More information about Neighborhood House can be found here.