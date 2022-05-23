PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local organization looking to capitalize on summer job seekers. Peoria Neighborhood House wants to employ those who want to make a positive impact.

The nonprofit is currently looking for drivers for its Meals on Wheels program, and leaders are also searching for teachers and aides for their Summer Youth Program.

The Meals on Wheels program provides about 1,000 meals daily to residents in and around the area.

Teachers in the Summer Youth Program would work with students in the classroom and supervise them during field trips.

“It’s a safe environment where they can come and just be kids, but we also help keep them on track academically. So, they’re having fun, also learning, and they’re not having that learning loss that many young people do have happen in the summer months.” said Neighborhood House President and CEO Julie Bonar.

Here’s a link to apply.