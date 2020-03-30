Neighborhood House needs canned food and hygiene product donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighborhood House is continuing to provide food and hygiene items in Peoria during the COVID-19 pandemic and needs help stocking its pantry.

As other food pantries in the area have closed, leaders say demand and need is greater than ever before.

All week long, Neighborhood House, Chick-Fil-A and Northwoods Mall are hosting a curbside canned food drive.

Items most needed are canned proteins, vegetables, soups, as well as hygiene and paper products.

The drop-off process for donations is distanced and interaction free. People can drive up to the food court entrance at the mall, set their donations on a table, and a staff members will collect the items after the person has driven away.

In exchange for donations, people can receive a Chick-Fil-A coupon for a free cookie or ice cream.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.