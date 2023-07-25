PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Neighborhood House is riding bikes to raise money to help feed those in need in Central Illinois

According to the Neighborhood House website, it’s fundraising for its Meals on Wheels program while participating in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).

The Neighborhood House team started riding on July 23 and the event will continue through July 29.

Every participating Neighborhood House team member was asked to raise $500 to represent the 500 miles they will be riding. All participating riders received a free t-shirt.

Anyone who wants to donate to Neighborhood House can do so here.

According to a Facebook update, the participants are pedaling 83 miles from Carroll to Ames Tuesday.

The Neighborhood House is also holding a local RAGBRAI ride for those who want to go at their own pace at the Greater Peoria YMCA:

July 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 26, 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.

July 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 28, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone seeking more information can go to the Neighborhood House’s website or Facebook page.