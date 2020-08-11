Neighborhood House offers limited service after power outage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The local charity organization, which feeds just under 1,200 seniors and children daily, lost power during Monday evening’s severe thunderstorm, meaning food stored in refrigerators and freezers spoiled overnight.

Neighborhood House Association CEO Becky Rossman said the storm knocked down the organization’s fence and killed the power at the building. She said the organization is still unclear when power will be restored.

Rossman said until power is restored in the building, the organization is offering limited service. In the meantime, she advised residents to check up on one another and make sure they have food.

“Food insecurity is a real issue right now, and it’s gone up 40 percent just since COVID,” Rossman said in a video on her Facebook. “So make sure that your friends, your neighbors, you know, the children and seniors in your community have something to eat, and hopefully we will be back online to be feeding everyone soon.”

For now, Rossman said Meals on Wheels clients will be sent shelf-stable meals and receive wellness checks, whereas kids and families will get food pantry boxes.

