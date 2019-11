PEORIA, Ill. — The Neighborhood House in Peoria wants to make sure no one is without a coat this winter.

The organization has collected more than 600 coats to be given away Thursday. The giveaway starts at 6:30 a.m. and will last until coats run out.

Adults will need an ID. Those with a child need to provide proof of guardianship.

Neighborhood House is located at 1020 S. Matthew in Peoria.