PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — It’s that time of year, again, when we pull out our favorite holiday sweaters.



The Neighborhood House is encouraging the community to pull out their ugly sweaters for this upcoming Ugly Sweater Contest fundraiser. We sat down with Julie Bonar of the Neighborhood House to tell us all about it.



Here are the rules! The sweater must be a sweater, vest, or sweatshirt. Your submission must include a picture of yourself wearing the completed ugly sweater. Each vote for a sweater is $1. All proceeds will benefit holiday programs at the Neighborhood House.



There are some important dates you will need to know! First, all submissions are due on Monday, November 27th. Second, voting will begin on Friday, December 1st, and wrap up on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, the winner will be announced on Friday, December 15th. This announcement will happen at the Neighborhood House from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm.



If you are interested in participating, then please reach out to Julie Bonar by emailing julieb@nhpeoria.org or by calling 307-674-1131 EXT. 226.



Our morning anchors will also be participating in the contest if you’d like to vote for us!



Check out our interview to learn more about the event. You can also visit the Neighborhood House website or Facebook for more information.



