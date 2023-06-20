PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit unveiled their new learning space for their kids and adult students.

Neighborhood house association is a non-profit organization that provides educational resources to the community. The outdoor space was originally gravel and mulch that wasn’t being used.

Thanks to a grant from the Rotary Club of Peoria and an old turf field, the green space will feature chess and checkers tables, cornhole, and reading pods.

Neighborhood House’s CEO Julie Bonar said she’s been working to make this happen for more than a year.

“Youth and adults can gather and come and be outdoors and feel some grass even if it is turf on their feet and just enjoy being outdoors and also feeling safe while doing so,” Bonar said.

More information on the Neighborhood Housing Association can be found on their website.