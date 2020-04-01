Neighbors and businesses display hearts to show kindness and positivity in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Hearts are popping up across windows in central Illinois as neighbors and business owners hope to spread kindness and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s easy to start heart hunting and join in on the fun too. Kids and adults can cut out hearts of all sizes and colors and design a display for your window.

Then, take the family for a walk or car ride to see what kind of hearts you can spot.

Connie Alexander, the office manager at Stuber Heating and Air, says her grand kids decorated the windows in her home and she wanted to hang some up at work too.

“Our purpose in this is to let everybody know we’re all in this together. We are open right now so our guys are still out in the field and we’re taking all of the precautions that we can,” said Alexander.

She thinks the hearts are fun and a way to unite people during a difficult time.

“Spread the love. We have too much hate in this world as it is sometimes, so spread the love. And there is a concern out there and we have to be cautious so we just want everybody to know that we’re in this too,” said Alexander.

WMBD is heart hunting across central Illinois, so let us know where we should look next! Send us an email at news@wmbd.com or a message on Facebook.