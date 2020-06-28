Neighbors are ‘fed up’ with violence after seven people shot overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A chaotic Friday night in Peoria filled with gunfire sent seven people to the hospital after four separate shootings.

Many of those in the impacted areas said they’re sick of the violence.

One of the affected areas was the 1400 block of Southwest Jefferson near Status Night Club. Police responded to a reported 37 shots fired that resulted in four people getting injured.

One local mother said she was shocked and concerned after finding out the area, she thought she knew so well, erupted in gunfire.

“37, that’s a lot,” she said. “There’s never been 37 shots fired there.”

She said she’s never had many worries about the area, but the overnight shooting made her reconsider her and her children’s safety.

“A stray bullet can come in anywhere at anytime and get me and my kids,’ she said. “I’ve got to be out of here before the summer finishes if that’s how it’s going to be.”

Police said the first Shotspotter alert happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in the 2400 block of North Sheridan. One eye-witness said he was walking out on his porch and saw a 20-year-old woman get shot in the leg. He said after witnessing the shooting, he didn’t think the woman was the target.

“When I heard a gun shot it was like close by over here by this street [Sheridan],” He said. “I also saw a car speeding off like that’s the car that was getting shot at. But somebody across the street got hit in the leg.”

Other areas impacted were the 2700 block of West Montana and the 600 block of Wayne Street. Police said all four areas combined resulted in seven injured people, some with wounds to the legs, shoulders, and torsos.

Darves Page, who works near where the 37 shots rang, said the entire ordeal is depressing.

“They just opened everything up,” Page said. “It’s supposed to be smiles going on right now and to see that I’m like ‘dang.'”

Gloria Clark, the new president of Peoria Community Against Violence, said when it comes to the city’s violence she thinks it’s time to stop talking and start acting.

“It’s time for us to put an action plan into place,” Clark said.

She said she’s trying to get a meeting together with city leaders to come up with a plan to address the violence.

“We’re all going to have to come together people,” Clark said. “I don’t care what your cause is. I don’t care what you’re looking to do for the community. Can we come together on one common ground and that’s to stop the violence here in Peoria?”

Page said he hopes the increase in violence doesn’t result in any sort of lock down.

“It would make our city leaders think about maybe shutting down,” Page said. “I hope they don’t because there’s a lot of businesses that are benefiting from opening back up at once.”

Police said no arrests have been made in the shootings and it’s unclear if they’re all connected.

