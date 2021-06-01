Neighbors divided over proposed development in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A proposed development in the Trail Ends Subdivision in Washington is being met with mixed feelings from residents.

Under the proposal, Stephanie Court, a cul-de-sac, would be extended to connect with Debates Street. The land was initially plotted for 38 single-family homes but revised to instead include 28 upscale duplex rentals and two single-family homes.

That does not sit well with Karen Hinthorne. She has lived on Stephanie Court for 15 years and said she doesn’t want duplex rentals in her neighborhood.

“When we bought this house, we were in the understanding that it was going to be a Court and single family homes. I’m very upset and disappointed that its going to be duplexes,” she said.

Ken Rose lives down the street from Hinthorne. He said he supports the proposal because the area needs more rentals.

“We really don’t have a wide selection of rental properties in Washington, and having some nice upscale choices would be good,” he said.

Washington resident John Norlin echoed those sentiments.

“I think that’s a good idea. Washington needs more rental stock. If you think back when the tornado hit in 2013 about 1000 homes mostly in this neighborhood were destroyed,” Norlin said.

An online petition against the development has collected more than 150 signatures. Some of the signatories said the duplex rentals would increase pollution and traffic, while decreasing property value.

Residents will have a chance to have their voices heard at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on June 2.