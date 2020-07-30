Neighbors say they can’t wait for $4 million Sheridan Road project to start

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reconstruction and remodeling are in store for one of Peoria’s most traveled roads.

Potholes, cracks, and caves in the pavement mark Sheridan Road leading from Eleanor Place to Richmond Ave. Those who work in the area, such as Norm Heiser, said the road makes it difficult to drive.

“Right now it’s tough,” Heiser said. “Right through here especially it’s got it’s issues.”

Heiser said he’s lived in the area his whole life. He said for years, the drive on Sheridan Road directly in front of his business has to be at a cautious pace.

“You do have to be slow, coming down off of Sheridan Road Hill,” Heiser said. “There’s no question about it.”

Bill Lewis, city engineer, said fixing these problems is one of the reasons the city’s $4 million Sheridan Road project is a big win for the city.

“It’s an opportunity to make a big improvement in a part of our city that really needs it,” Lewis said.

He said the project will include reconstruction of the roadway, sidewalks, new lighting, and a bike lane using permeable pavers. The ending product will also include new storm sewers, gas, and water mains.

Lewis said the multi-million dollar road project is a continuation of work that started back in 2016.

“This is the last section of that section of roadway for us to complete,” Lewis said. “So it’s great for us to get everyone involved in it again and get people back to work.”

Lewis said construction is expected to start Monday and may go on until the end of the year. He said the construction will close the street and divert traffic down Columbia Terrace to University St. and McClure Ave. to University St.

“It’ll be a big improvement for the people that live in the area,” Lewis said.

Heiser said he agrees.

“Really can’t wait for them to get started on it and get the project rolling,” Heiser said.

