Neighbors welcome fright on Halloween night

PEORIA, Ill. — This is the most snow Peoria has seen on Halloween in more than 100 years, but that didn’t stop the spooky celebrations.

Hundreds of people knocked on doors chanting the famous phrase “Trick-or-Treat” hoping to receive their favorite candy.

Some neighbors said haunted houses and scary movies were also on their to-do lists.

Those activities were created with the purpose to scare customers, yet many are still interested.

“You come to get scared you know and the adrenaline starts going in your body and [is] just honestly kind of a rush being scared,” Greg Minton of Peoria said.

Even people who cover their eyes during scary movies still have the urge to peak.

Dr. Jane Velez, a doctor of clinical psychology, said there’s a certain hormone that keeps people coming back for more.

You probably know people who love haunted houses or very scary movies, they can’t miss one. Those are people that enjoy being freightened because of the dopamine release to their brain. Dr. Jane Velez, Doctor of Clinical Psychology

“I like [that] you know what’s coming anyway, but you know it makes you jump. I like the scare factor…,” Amy Minton of Peoria said.

“Dopamine is a hormone that’s released into our bloodstreams when we get frightened and it gives a sense of heightened arousal state that’s similar to gambling, love, use of drugs, alcohol, that are also positive reinforcers to our brain,” Dr. Velez said.

She said it’s great for people to do things that scare them whether it’s a child or adult. She adds that it helps get over their fear and gives them courage.

Although it was a white Halloween parent said they celebrated with their kids because they want them to have the same childhood experiences that they did.