PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The fifth PeoriaCon will be taking place on March 4 and 5 at Peoria’s Exposition Gardens.

Special guests this year include two former Power Rangers, Larry Hama, Philo Barnhart, and AZPowerGirl.

There will be a variety of activities including seminars and a cosplay competition with prizes available.

Parking is free, and attendance is $10 per person and $5 for children.

PeoriaCon hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Limited print posters will be given away to the first 100 paid attendees.

More information can be found here.