BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — NeuroRestorative Academy had a grand opening for its Bloomington location on Wednesday. It’s a private school for those with traumatic brain injury, autism, maltreatment and trauma.

The Bloomington location will serve 14-year-olds through high school graduation up to age 21. They are accepting referrals for participants in the day program and the residential program.

There are five spots for the day program and 20 spots for the residential program. For the residential program, there are four houses in McLean County that will be opened in stages.

Phonda Sanders, Program Director, said their smaller staff can better focus on the needs of the students.

“Our end goal is that no matter what we want the kids to leave here better than how they came, return home with more skills that they came with, that they can be very functional in today’s society,” she said.

The program is not limited to those in McLean County. Parents can go through their child’s school district or NerouRestorative’s website for a referral.

The school is located at 2002 Fox Creek Rd.