SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– As telephone numbers in Southern Illinois continue to be in high demand, The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a new area code on Friday.

An Illinois e-News press release confirms the new 730 area code will be overlayed in the existing 618 area code region starting July 7. Customers in a 618 area code region may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code.

Key takeaways about the 618-730 area code overlay include:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+ 10 digits for long-distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

The 618 area code serves all or part of 37 counties, including Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City and Alton.

More information can be found on the Illinois Commission website here.