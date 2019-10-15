New after-school program promotes academic and personal growth

PEORIA, Ill.– Teen Reach is a new afterschool program teenagers can look forward to.

Monday, the Peoria Public Schools board approved an agreement to collaborate with the YMCA.

Staff with the YMCA will come to Harrison Community Learning Center to host this program throughout the week.

Teen Reach will serve students between the ages of 11 and 17.

The program will include tutoring services, life skills, recreational and cultural activities among other services.

Only students from three schools within the district are eligible to enroll. Those schools are Harrison Community Learning Center, Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Quest Charter Academy Middle School.

School Leaders say they hope to see a lot of academic growth following enrollment.

“… [It will] provide them with social and emotional support and it also puts them in a structured activity for them to participate in at the end of their school day,” Derrick Booth, director of social and emotional learning said.

Teen Reach will begin in a few weeks.