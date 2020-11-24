New Aldi coming to Bloomington; Council approves new utility payment plan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington community members will soon have a new way to pay utilities next year

The council approved a new system making it easier to make electronic payments. It’s called invoice cloud and through it users can get reminders and confirmation notifications letting them know when its time to make a payment.

Leaders say more than one in three Bloomington households forget to pay utilities on time and this new system should help close that gap.

“This is Eco-Friendly,” said Councilwoman Donna Boelen. “It’s cost effective, cost efficient, I am in favor.”

Leaders say the system will be up and running by March of next year.

ALDI GROCERY CHAIN:

Also at council, it wont be long before a grocery chain gets another location in town.

Council members approved a new site plan for a new 20,000 square foot Aldi, which will go at the corner of Village Lane and South Mercer Avenue. Currently the lot is vacant, but by approving the plan, construction can now begin.

Leaders say the space will come equipped with 96 parking spaces, two electric vehicle parking spaces, three bicycle racks, and four accessible parking spaces.

A completion date has not yet been identified.