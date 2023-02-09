PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday.

The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get the packages, sort and transport them.

The center started with 30 employees Thursday and hopes to hire up to about 200.

Amazon Fulfillment Center North Pekin Site Leader Rob Gruber said in addition to more jobs, this center means faster service locally.

“With having the facility here in Pekin, anybody who’s a prime customer, their packages will be processed through this facility,” Gruber said. “So that will allow them to get their packages quicker, the goal is within three to five days of being ordered.”

Those with the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce said Amazon’s fulfillment center is also creating a domino effect, and bringing other businesses to the area