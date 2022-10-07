BRADLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation has arrested 22-year-old Xavier Harris in connection with the death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic in 2021.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley Police Department officers responded to a call at the Comfort Inn on N. State Route 50. During that response, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed, and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey was shot and critically wounded.

Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were subsequently arrested for first degree murder.

On Wednesday, Xavier Harris was also arrested for obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive. His bail is set at $75,000 while he is jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable. I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this Defendant is the 7th to be charged overall,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe.

ISP did not specify Xavier Harris’ relationship to Xandria Harris.

ISP encourages the public to continue to provide information regarding this incident. You can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.