New art contest hoping to show off the Peoria Area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A new art contest hosted by Enjoy Peoria hopes to show off local venues around Peoria.

The “Tonight, I’ll Dream of Peoria Art Contest” hopes for local artists to create original art of the places or experiences in the Peoria area they are dreaming about getting to experience, including museums, parks, restaurants, shops, and venues.

All Ages are welcome to participate with two age groups. One for ages 1-17 and the other for ages 18 and up. The top nine winners will be selected for each age group, and winners will receive a $50 gift card to local restaurants.

The deadline to submit artwork is April 1. Official rules and entry sheets can be found online.