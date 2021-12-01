New art exhibit at Peoria Riverfront Museum to benefit those impacted by Beirut port explosion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum is giving access to unique art, while raising funds for Beirut.

The “From Peoria to Lebanon” exhibition opened on Tuesday. It is a partnership between organizations in Peoria, New York City, and Beirut.

The exhibit features pieces from leading contemporary Lebanese artists.

A concert by pianist Dr. Tony Karam, an auction of exhibited artwork, and a meet-and-greet with artists have also been planned.

The month-long exhibition will provide medical relief through the Lebanese American University Medical Centers to those affected by the Beirut port explosion that happened in August 2020.

“Together we use the arts to lift up humanity, and we bring a never before seen access to the leading contemporary artists of Lebanon,” said John Morris, President and CEO of Peoria Riverfront Museum.

“People are losing their lives because they’re not able to get appropriate medical care. So this huge effort here by multiple organizations and people have been put together by Dr. Karam will hopefully go a long way,” said Dr. Joe Couri, community member.

From Peoria to Lebanon will continue through January 9th, 2020.