New bar & grill to take over now-former Tannins & Hops location

PEORIA, Ill. — The speakeasy Tannins & Hops is officially closed for good, but there is already a new business taking over to keep the food and drinks coming in downtown Peoria.

The new tenant of 619 SW Water St, Kenneth Alison, said Tuesday he is going to open “Mack’s,” a new American-style bar and grill.

This comes after the bar owner of the former speakeasy confirmed on Monday that it closed down permanently.

We will NOT reopen. We are closed.

Posted by Tannins & Hops on Monday, October 7, 2019

The building owner Pat Sullivan said owning a bar or restaurant a hard business.

“The Restaurant and bar business is a hard business, people try really hard they’re not the first ones who came and gone,” Sullivan said.

The new business owner Kenneth R. Allison will be opening a new all American grill.

“It’s basically an all American grill founded on that garage theme,” Allison said.

Allison says they plan to have a soft opening later this fall. If you want more information you can follow Mack’s at their Facebook Page.

