New batting cage facility will be coming to Tazewell county

WASHINGTON, Ill.– A new batting cage facility called @bat will be coming to Washington next month.

The facility will be membership based. You will be able to get memberships for a team, family, or individual. There will be 5 batting cages available, and members will have 24-hour access.

@bat co-owner Nick Schone said he was happy to bring something positive to Washington.

“It’s an opportunity for this community to have this space so locally,” Schone said. “When we kinda started dreaming about this and envisioning it we had it right next to a neighborhood where kids can ride their bikes up here.”

@bat is located at 1744 Washington road. It is expected to be open on December 13.