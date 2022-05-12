SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — According to an Illinois General Assembly press release, State Rep. Mark Luft (R-Pekin) introduced a new Illinois house bill that would allow judges to deny bail to defendants charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer Thursday.

“Attacks on police officers must stop,” Luft said. “This legislation will send a strong message that if you harm a police officer you will not be back out on the street any time soon.”

The current law already specifies that a judge can deny bail if “the defendant poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person or persons,” and House Bill 5754 will specifically give judges the ability to deny bail to those who attack police officers.

“No one who commits this kind of crime against a law enforcement officer should be granted bail and allowed to walk right back out the door,” said Donald “Ike” Hackett, President of the Spoon River Valley FOP Lodge. “I appreciate Rep. Luft bringing this issue to the forefront.”

The progress of the house bill can be tracked on the Illinois General Assembly’s website.