PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School Board passed an agenda item Monday night to redo the Peoria Stadium visitor bleachers. The bleachers will be funded by capital project money.

The board announced an $8 million investment to revamp the stadium on War Memorial Drive in early May.

Once the project is complete, the site will be able to host more than just sporting events.

The board also recognized over 40 teachers and staff retiring from the district.