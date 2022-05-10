"There has been so much uncertainty, this is a huge step forward for our league."

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Bloomington’s largest youth soccer league, Prairie Cities Soccer League/ FC Central Illinois has finally found its permanent home.

During the Bloomington City Council meeting Monday, city leaders annexed the 46-acre site which sits off south Main St. and Hamilton Rd.

Come 2023, more than 2,000 kids will play at the new site which will include eight brand new fields. Two turf fields, two lighted grass fields and four training fields.

“It will really allow us to train, have games, and have higher competitions,” Secretary of Prairie Cities Soccer League/ FC Central Illinois, Jeremy Kelley.

Kelley said they are at the final stretch and it has been a long time coming.

The league is currently located near the Central Illinois Regional Airport off Ireland Grove Rd. Kelley said airport officials have told them to move off the property since the fields are near the runways. Kelley said the lease agreement ends December 31, 2022.

“We had some five-year leases that were extended a few times and five years ago they said this was the absolute last and final. It was a three-year lease then with COVID, there were some provisions in our lease that we were able to get a one-year extension. We are so excited to finally move forward, now we can finally build our future home,” said Kelley.

Kelley said they hope to start building this summer.