New book celebrates the life of Congressman Bob Michel

PEORIA, Ill. — Former congressman Bob Michel’s legacy continues.

Monday, more than 100 people gathered at the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center at Bradley University. The community helped honor the life and work of the Peoria Republican and House Minority Leader.

Two book editors, Frank Mackaman and Sean Kelly presented the newly published, “Robert H. Michel: Leading the Republican House Minority.”

Free copies of the book were offered to all who attended and signed by Bob Michel’s successor and former U.S. secretary of transportation, Ray LaHood.

LaHood and the book editors highlighted how consequential Michel was to our community and the nation.

After graduating from Bradley University, Michel was elected to congress in 1956 and spent 38 years in office, with more than half his tenure as the GOP minority leader.

The publication took nearly three years to finish. LaHood planted the seed for the book in 2016.

Co-editor Mackaman said this book is unique.

“It’s an unusual approach to historical biography. We commissioned 14 different authors to write chapters about Bob Michel’s career, primarily as a minority leader in the house of representatives. The value of that is that we get 14 perspectives on his career and contributions to our nation’s history,” Mackaman said.

Michel died in 2017 at the age of 93.

If you are interested in purchasing a copy of the book you can find it here.