New boutique opens Friday in Peoria’s Warehouse District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new boutique is coming to Peoria’s Warehouse District.

Co-owner Justice Parker says Hello Poppy Boutique is opening on Black Friday. She says it’s the first storefront location to compliment the online shop.

“The Warehouse District is just industrial. We like the aesthetic of it. We feel like our feel and brand fits in down here and it’s a central location where I feel like everyone can come,” said Parker.

Parker says it’s been a challenge to open during a pandemic, but that they’re preparing for a safe shopping experience.

Parker hopes people shop local this holiday season and support all types of small businesses.

“Shopping small is so important. I think that being able to support local friends and family and even people you may not know is more important than giving all your money to the big box stores,” said Parker.

Hello Poppy Boutique opens Friday at 8 a.m. and located at 114 State Street, suite 1B.