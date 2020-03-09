New Bradley University student housing project could become a reality

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University students could soon have another place to live near campus.

A meeting will be held Monday night about whether to go forward with a new student housing project. For now, it’s being called Edison at Bradley Student Luxury Apartments. Developers say the location will be at the corner of Bradley and Duryea Streets.

Workers from a business sitting on the lot said they didn’t know how this would affect them.

Peoria city council members will meet with the developer Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Fieldhouse Bar and Grill at Campustown.

The project is not being sponsored by the university.