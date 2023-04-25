GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The doors of the newly renovated Bright Futures preschool will open to the community on May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., the school district announced on Tuesday.

In a news release, Galesburg Community Unit School District 205 said its Galesburg Area Vocational Center would also be open for people to see and explore.

“The District is honored to show the community the final modernized student attendance center, the Bright Futures building, which is part of a larger complex that now houses the Galesburg Area Vocational Center (GAVC) and the District 205 Central office and Board of Education Meeting Room,” said Dr. John Asplund, the district’s superintendent. “The Bright Futures renovated space will allow us to offer more direct services to our youngest students in the district, and we will be able to do so in an age-appropriate and aesthetically pleasing environment.”

The building is located at 940 W. Fremont Street in Galesburg.