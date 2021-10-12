New businesses opening on Metamora Square bringing traction to other shops in area

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — More businesses are now open near the Metamora square, and the additions are expected to impact the surrounding area financially.

“There’s a lot of places people don’t know, I think,” said Angie Powers, president of the Metamora Area Business Association.

Two new businesses opened this past weekend in Metamora. The restaurant Biscuits and Gravy had its grand opening on Oct. 8. The Cottage Peddler, filled with clothes and crafts and more, also had its grand opening on Oct. 8.

“We had a really good turnout. Lots of fun,” said Patrick and Cheryl Stark, the owners of the Cottage Peddler. “Everybody had fun shopping.”

Stark said Metamora is home and the square is an ideal spot for her store.

“The location is perfect. We’re right next to Eli’s so people can come and get coffee, come and shop,” said Stark.

Some said storefronts here are filling up.

“I love the fact that a lot of the square is full of businesses,” said Powers.

Stark said with all the shops nearby, it’s a place people want to visit.

“I think we’re becoming a true destination. Especially with Washington Square just ten minutes away,” said Stark.

When WMBD stopped by Tuesday, there were groups of people checking out the area.

“It’s definitely boosted our business and been really nice to see just the community coming together for such a small area,” said Destiny Spratley, the manager of Eli’s Coffee Shop.

Spratley said two new businesses are good for the entire area.

“Everyone’s more familiar with the Peoria area, so it’s definitely nice to kind of like draw people towards this side of things,” said Spratley.

Powers with the business association said it’s the growth they’re happy to see too.