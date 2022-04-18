PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, along with legislators and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, announced a new campaign to boost tourism on Monday.

“The ‘Middle Of Everything’ campaign highlights what Illinois is really all about. We’re the heart of America. One of the largest and most diverse states in the country. Offering everything from national forests, to the nation’s greatest city. A treasured UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) world heritage site, and a fan favorite navy pier.” Pritzker said.

This campaign will include advertisements featuring actress and Illinois native Jane Lynch, showcasing attractions found around the state. In central Illinois, Discover Peoria’s President & CEO JD Dalfonso said this comes as good news.

“I applaud the state for keeping tourism and travel in the focus on economic recovery. I think our tourism industry plays a large part in the recovery in the economy, particularly as we recover and continue to chase challenging times with inflation or global supply chain outside of COVID. So, this is exciting to see this campaign come out,” Dalfonso said.

Dalfonso said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the state had seen nine years of growth in tourism.

“Knowing that this campaign is coming out allows us to know how our campaign will work and then how we can utilize it along the statewide campaign they’re issuing across seven surrounding states,” said Dalfonso.

Dalfonso expects travel to increase this summer, both locally and across the state.

“Regardless of any travel time, whether it’s a quick drive, a 30-minute drive, a 2-hour drive, to people flying in, or traveling by any which way it is going to increase. We’re very optimistic about that,” Dalfonso said.